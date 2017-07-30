The top 10 places to buy affordable art in Toronto

Places to buy affordable art in Toronto are easy to find, if you know where to look. Few people can spend thousands of dollars on a single piece, but these places will let you support local artists, all without breaking the bank.

Here are my picks for places to buy local art in Toronto.

Find this gallery on Dundas Street West supporting up-and-coming artists and if you're really looking for something unique and affordable, don't miss this spot's annual Salon of Inclusiveness Show and Sale. It runs yearly during the holiday season and all art is priced between $50 and $500.

Not only does this gallery on Dundas West support emerging contemporary artists, but it also helps new art buyers enter the game. You can shop for prints and some original pieces online, but you should pop in to see the latest exhibition on display.

There's constantly new work — including paintings and photography — to see at this commercial gallery in Bloorcourt. You can find pieces (well) under $1,000 here.

Find this store that's all about print-making on Augusta Avenue in Kensington Market. Sure, you can buy greeting cards here, but you can also find creative prints, plenty of Toronto-themed items, and original local concert posters.

Music lovers would be wise to check out this gallery on Sterling Road. It features lots of music photography and you can buy photos of your favourite artists and local venues.

This Toronto-based online retailer sells artwork that's priced between $100 to $2,500, so you can really find something you love at a price that won't be too painful.

Sign up to receive daily emails from this artist-run site and then bid on new pieces of art work starting at 6 a.m. every day. Bidding closes at 11 p.m. and prices often start below $1,000.

Find this artist-run Toronto institution on Dundas West. This storefront features an array of artists' books as well as work in a variety of media, including prints, publications, zines and much more.

You never know what you're going to find in this store at Dundas West and Brock St. There are up-cycled vintage prints and illustrations on offer as well as work from an array of local artists and makers for sale here.

You might think an auction house would be expensive. However, this one in Toronto, based on King Street East, holds monthly online art auctions and pieces often go for less then $1,000, making it worth checking out.