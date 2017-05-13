The top 10 rental photography studios in Toronto

The top photography rental studios in Toronto are ideally suited to photographers who find themselves in need of a space to do a staged shoot. Luckily, there are plenty of rental studios available for just such a scenario, and most won't put you severely in dept.

If you're on the hunt for a more high-end studio space, check out this spot on Geary Ave near Dufferin and Dupont. It offers up no fewer than 4,800 square feet of space behind an unassuming exterior. Album Studio Rentals features two studio spaces in one, with the smaller going for $400 per day and the larger at $800 a pop.

Revprint Studio at Kipling and Lake Shore Blvd. W. is the only studio in the GTA that includes a studio technician and Elinchrom equipment with every booking. If you just need half a day, you can rent space for four hours during the week for $145, or you can have the space for a full eight hours at $252.

Working Proof Studios is a shiny facility set up at Dundas and Carlaw. All studio equipment is included with a rental, including a hair and makeup area. Rates are $60 per hour, $220 for half a day and $350 for a full day.

Loft 302 is located in Leslieville, at Dundas and Carlaw. For decent rates, the boutique studio offers the gamut of extras, including dishes, a coffee press, makeup station, etc. The shooting area is 1,200 square feet of brightly lit space, and it can be rented for $35 an hour.

Studio 202 is one of the prettiest spaces on this list. It used to be a knitting factory, and the building was constructed in the 1940s. Given its quaintness and good energy, its rates are amazing: $150 for four hours, and $290 for the full day. Rates change on the weekend, though. They've got Wi-Fi, a full kitchen, and typical extras like a steamer and rolling rack.

This studio at Queen and Dufferin in Parkdale doesn't have a lot of natural light, and is a pretty raw space, but is surrounded by other creative studios and is pretty affordable. There's a make-up area, Wi-Fi, and a comfy waiting area for clients. The space can be rented for $105 for a four hour session, and $180 for eight hours.

Located at Lakeshore and Carlaw, this studio offers two massive, flexible spaces. If you need a great big blank canvas, this is the spot for you. They charge $450 for a full day and have an impressive equipment inventory list for you to rent from as well. It's a one stop shop.

Silverline Studios includes a total of three studio spaces, all of which are pretty breathtaking, to be honest. They'll cost you, though. A day in Studio C goes for $700. But if you're a pro photographer working on a major project (there's loading dock access) in this specific type of space, this Leslieville studio at Eastern and Pape is worth checking out.

A Leslieville photography and loft space that gives you access to photographers, makeup artists, hairstylists and more. Set in over 1,000 square feet, this studio also has wifi, Netflix, a huge TV, leather couches and all types of photography equipment. A full day will run you $180, and a half-day is $100.

Renting at this studio near the Canary District gives you access to V1 a beautiful loft space, or V2, the lush Victorian space. They rent at $40 and $30 respectively and you also have access to paper backdrops, makeup areas, photo equipment and full kitchens.